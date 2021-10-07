UrduPoint.com

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:34 PM

China's box office revenue during the National Day holiday topped 4.246 billion yuan (about 658 million U.S. dollars) as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to the preliminary statistics released by the China Film Administration

The domestic historical epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" led the sales chart, smashing the records of China's National Day holiday box office by raking in nearly 3.1 billion yuan in total as of Thursday afternoon, when the seven-day holiday almost approached its end.

Another blockbuster with a strong performance during the holiday is the star-studded patriotic anthology "My Country, My Parents," ranking second on the Chinese box office chart. It generated 940 million yuan during the period.

Both films were released one day before the holiday and have ignited patriotic zeal among the Chinese public.

The week-long National Day holiday, which starts on Oct. 1, is usually a lucrative moviegoing period in China.

