China's Yearly Box Office Tops 46 Bln Yuan Leading Global Markets

China's 2021 box office revenue has so far topped 46 billion yuan (about 7.22 billion U.S. dollars), continuing to lead the global box-office market

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) APP):China's 2021 box office revenue has so far topped 46 billion Yuan (about 7.22 billion U.S. Dollars), continuing to lead the global box-office market.

With just a week to go until the end of 2021, this year is set to see China retain its position as the world's largest box office market for the second year in a row.

Eight of this year's top 10 earners at China's box office are domestic productions, according to box office tracker Maoyan.

Topping the yearly chart is the patriotic Chinese blockbuster "The Battle at Lake Changjin" which has earned nearly 5.77 billion yuan since Sept.

30.

The war epic is currently the highest-grossing title of all time at China's box office, and also the top earner so far this year globally, showed figures from Maoyan and Box Office Mojo.

Domestic comedies "Hi, Mom" and "Detective Chinatown 3," both released during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, rank second and third on China's 2021 box office chart with 5.41 billion yuan and 4.52 billion yuan, respectively.

The only two foreign films in the top 10 are the U.S. productions "F9: The Fast Saga" and "Godzilla vs. Kong," ranking fifth and eighth, with 1.39 billion yuan and 1.23 billion yuan, respectively.

