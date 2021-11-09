UrduPoint.com

Chinese Blockbuster's Box Office Total Tops 5.6 Bln Yuan

Chand Sahkeel 53 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:57 PM

Chinese blockbuster's box office total tops 5.6 bln yuan

Patriotic Chinese blockbuster "The Battle at Lake Changjin" saw its cumulative box office total since Sept. 30 exceed 5.6 billion yuan (about 876.33 million U.S. dollars) on Tuesday

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Patriotic Chinese blockbuster "The Battle at Lake Changjin" saw its cumulative box office total since Sept. 30 exceed 5.6 billion Yuan (about 876.33 million U.S. dollars) on Tuesday.

Approximately 119 million moviegoers have so far watched the film in cinemas across China, according to the movie data platform Maoyan.

It is the highest-grossing title so far this year, both in China and globally, immediately followed by domestic comedy "Hi, Mom," which raked in 5.41 billion yuan.

Jointly directed by Chen Kaige, Hark Tsui and Dante Lam, "The Battle at Lake Changjin" is set during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) and tells the story of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers fighting bravely in freezing temperatures in a key campaign at Lake Changjin, or Chosin Reservoir.

The story of young warriors willing to risk it all to defend their motherland against the world's best-equipped army, despite the lack of food and warm clothing amid the bitter cold, has moved many moviegoers to tears.

"The Battle at Lake Changjin" is currently the second-highest-grossing title of all time at China's box office, trailing only the 2017 Chinese action film "Wolf Warrior 2," which earned 5.69 billion yuan, or 870 million U.S. Dollars per foreign exchange rates back then.

The war epic is set to have a sequel called "Water Gate Bridge," which will see the return of stars Wu Jing and Jackson Yee, as well as other leading members of the original cast, according to an official announcement made via social media in late October.

The new film, for which a release date is yet to be announced, follows CPV soldiers of the same company as they take on a new task. And this time, their battlefield is a crucial bridge on the retreat route of American troops.

Related Topics

World Army Film And Movies Exchange Water China Social Media Company Young Same Jackson October 2017 All Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM chairs meeting on political and economic situat ..

PM chairs meeting on political and economic situation of the country

2 minutes ago
 Comoros celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 D ..

Comoros celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

13 minutes ago
 vivo Launches Y21 with Extended RAM & Bigger Batte ..

Vivo Launches Y21 with Extended RAM & Bigger Battery

13 minutes ago
 COVID-19 restrictions ease further in Australian c ..

COVID-19 restrictions ease further in Australian capital amid battle against 3rd ..

55 seconds ago
 Warsaw Failed to Notify Minsk About Border Troop D ..

Warsaw Failed to Notify Minsk About Border Troop Deployment in Violation of Deal ..

57 seconds ago
 BRT passengers surpass 0.2m figure on daily basis: ..

BRT passengers surpass 0.2m figure on daily basis: Spokesman

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.