Chinese Cultural Troupe, Pakistan Fusion Enthrall Audience At IAF-19

Chinese cultural troupe, Pakistan fusion enthrall audience at IAF-19

Chinese cultural troupe and Pakistani fusion enthralled audience here at performance titled "We Performance" on Wednesday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Chinese cultural troupe and Pakistani fusion enthralled audience here at performance titled "We Performance" on Wednesday evening.

The Chinese artists performed traditional dances of China and got big applause from the audience. The event was attended by artists national and international and management of IAF-19.

The Pakistani fusion also presented various songs in the show and got big applause from the jam packed Multi Purpose Hall of Islamabad Club.

President IAF-19 Jamal Shah in his remarks welcomed the international artists at the cultural show. He said that Islamabad Art Festival is built upon the foundation of cultural diversity that is so deeply embedded in the land that is now Pakistan and in the people that are now Pakistani.

He said that art has the unique capability of enabling people to engage intimately with their natural and cultural heritage in a creative and critical manner, adding that the spirit of creativity and innovation brings people together and strengthens society as a whole.

A film screening was also organized at IAF 3rd cultural activities which was attended by a large number of people.

The Turkish arts exhibition also attracting a large number of people here at Sir Syed Memorial Complex organized as component of Islamabad Art Festival. The festival would continue till November 30 at various locations including PNCA, Sir Syed Memorial Complex and Islamabad Club.

