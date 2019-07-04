UrduPoint.com
Chinese Film Festival To Smooth Future Film Exchanges Between China, Pakistan: Chinese Producer

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:23 PM

Chinese producer and scholar on foreign films Prof Zhou Xhing said on-going Chinese Film Festival at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) would pave way for mutual exchanges of entertainment content between the two countries in near future

Talking to APP on Thursday, Prof Xhing, who is attending the film festival as a researcher said, Pakistani and Chinese movies must be screened in both the countries to cement people to people contacts and boost understanding of each other's culture.

Prof Xhing said unfortunately, the ratio of such events happening in Beijing was less but Chinese people would appreciate if such festivals came to Beijing or any other Chinese cities.

To a question he said one of the major film festivals in China apart from Beijing Film Festival was Silk Rout Film Festival. "Last year China managed to organize a section for Pakistani movies' screening in the Silk Route Film Festival", he added.

He said, "We have lots of international film festivals such as China-US, China-EU and China-Germany film festival but there must be a Pak-China Festival as well", he added.

The researcher said such content exchanges would not only seal already existing brotherly relations but would make general public to feel close to each other's culture.

He said it was delight seeing Chinese movies being screened in front of Pakistani audience who were giving overwhelming response.

Talking about the productions in the festival he said, there were different genres of these movies such as Sci-Fi, Rom-Com, Action, Musical and Comedies.

To a question he informed that in China more Bollywood movies were screened instead of Pakistani movies but Chinese people like to watch more Pakistani movies in future due to our brotherly relations.

Prof Xhing will deliver speeches and lectures about film making new producing techniques during his stay in Islamabad while attending this festival.

The film festival is a joint venture of Chinese Embassy, China Cultural Center in Pakistan and China Film Archive to introduce one of the best Chinese work in cinema to the people of Pakistan as top Chinese films will be screened for local audiences till July 6 at PNCA.

