Chinese Film "Sister" Leads Domestic Box Office

Beijing (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Monday's box office saw domestic feature film "Sister" continued to lead the Chinese mainland revenue by earning over 91.24 million Yuan (about 13.91 million U.S. Dollars), according to figures released by the China Movie Data Information Network on Tuesday.

"Sister" tells the story of a girl who faced with choosing between pursuing her own dream and raising her younger brother after they lost their parents. It has raked in 440 million yuan in total since its debut four days ago.

"Godzilla vs Kong," the latest installment in the cinematic MonsterVerse, came in second, with 63.

8 million yuan added to its total box office of about 956 million yuan.

In third and fourth place were animation film "Monkey King Reborn," which finished the day with about 14.18 million yuan in revenue, and comedy-drama "The Eleventh Chapter", which generated nearly 6 million yuan.

Coming in fifth was the re-released sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar," with daily earnings of around 3 million yuan and total revenue of 359 million yuan after being re-released.