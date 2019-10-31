UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Hospital Suspends Staff Over JJ Lin Medical Waste Controversy

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 03:52 PM

Chinese hospital suspends staff over JJ Lin medical waste controversy

A Chinese hospital has suspended 11 workers for trying to sell medical items online which they claimed had been used by popstar JJ Lin

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :A Chinese hospital has suspended 11 workers for trying to sell medical items online which they claimed had been used by popstar JJ Lin.

The Singaporean singer visited a hospital in Jiangsu province last Saturday, reportedly to be treated for a cold.

After his stay, staff at the Zhenjiang First People's Hospital posted pictures of Lin's medical waste on social media platforms WeChat and Weibo.

One photo showed used tubes, a paper cup, and an empty IV bag labelled with the 38-year-old's surname.

"If you need it, leave me a message on WeChat," wrote the user who uploaded the photo, believed to be a staff member.

Nurses also filmed themselves lying down in Lin's empty hospital bed, reported local channel Litchi Network.

The hospital said all medical waste had been disposed of properly and no equipment was "lost".

"Exposing Mr JJ Lin's private matters has caused ill effects.

I represent the hospital in issuing our sincere apology," said Mao Zhenwei, the deputy director of the hospital, earlier this week.

He said the 11 people involved have received suspensions of up to one year.

JJ Lin's production company said he was now feeling better, thanked fans for their "passion" -- but asked them to "respect his privacy".

Many online users criticised the staff.

"They should be fired. How can anyone trust hospital workers like these?" wrote one user.

"Celebrities are people, doctors and nurses are also people. We all have our joys and sorrows," wrote another user.

"But medical personnel should have their own professional ethics."Some, however, understood the staff's excitement at seeing the singer.

"If it were me, I would insert the needle twice to make sure he doesn't forget me," an online commenter responded.

Related Topics

China Social Media Company Mao Zhenjiang Cuban Peso All

Recent Stories

Samsung Electronics third-quarter net profit slump ..

5 minutes ago

China's central bank skips reverse repos for 4th d ..

5 minutes ago

Azadi March postponed till tomorrow

29 minutes ago

In Iraq protests, counting the dead is a dangerous ..

1 minute ago

Migrants on Greek islands 'on edge of catastrophe' ..

1 minute ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) suspend ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.