Chinese thriller "Fireflies in the Sun" continues to lead domestic box office

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Domestic thriller film "Fireflies in the Sun" stayed atop the Chinese mainland box office chart on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Tuesday.

The movie, which is a sequel to "Sheep Without a Shepherd" released in 2019, depicts the story of a poor family and a desperate father who gives all his efforts to collect money for his son's operation.

On its 11th day of release, the movie raked in about 25 million Yuan (around 3.92 million U.S. Dollars), accounting for half of the day's total.

"B for Busy," a domestic romance movie, ranked second on the box office chart, raking in 9.56 million yuan on its fourth day of release.

It was followed by animation "I am What I am" with a daily box office earning of 4.4 million yuan.