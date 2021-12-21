UrduPoint.com

Chinese Thriller "Fireflies In The Sun" Leads Domestic Box Office

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Domestic thriller film "Fireflies in the Sun" topped the Chinese mainland box office chart on its fourth day of screening on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Tuesday.

The movie, which is a sequel to "Sheep Without a Shepherd" released in 2019, depicts the story of a poor family and a desperate father who gives all his efforts to collect money for his son's operation. It earned over 43.2 million Yuan (around 6.

78 million U.S. Dollars) on Monday.

Domestic epic movie "Crossing the Yalu River," which presents a panoramic perspective of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), came in second, generating 6.26 million yuan on its fourth day of release.

Animation "I am Who I am" ranked third on the box office chart, raking in about 3.78 million yuan. The movie tells the stories of three kids realizing their dream of lion dancing through tough practice.

Film And Movies

