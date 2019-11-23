UrduPoint.com
Chocolate Hero Waheed Murad Remembered On 36th Death Anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :The 36th death anniversary of Pakistani "Chocolatey Hero" producer and scriptwriter Waheed Murad was observed today (Saturday) across the country and abroad as his fans and fun lovers remembered their hero whose work continues to be a favorite for them.

Chocolate Hero Waheed Murad was the first Pakistani actor whose films were celebrated Platinum, Diamond, Silver and Golden Jubilee. Pakistan film industry remains indebted to Waheed Murad for bringing style and grace to acting.

Born on 2nd October 1938, Waheed Murad, also known as Chocolate Hero, was a Pakistani film actor, producer and script writer. He was famous for his charming expressions, attractive personality, tender voice and unusual talent for acting.

He graduated from the S.M. Arts College Karachi, and then earned a masters degree in English literature from University of Karachi.

He started his film career in a cameo in 1959 in the film Saathi when he was 21 years old. One of his films, Armaan, which was produced by him, was a great success. He acted in 125 feature films and earned 32 film awards.

Besides, he also produced 11 films and directed one titled Ishaara.

In November 2010� 27 years after his death� he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for distinguished contributions in the fields of literature and arts. He died on November 23� 1983 in Karachi.

Many celebrities and his ardent fans all over world were also payed rich tribute to the legendary hero of Pakistan through using different social , electronic and print media platforms for his services during his life.

