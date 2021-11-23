UrduPoint.com

'Chocolaty Hero' Waheed Murad Remembered On His 38th Death Anniversary

Pakistan's legend 'Chocolaty Hero' Waheed Murad remembered on his 38th death anniversary to pay him glowing tributes for his unforgettable services for entertainment industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan's legend 'Chocolaty Hero' Waheed Murad remembered on his 38th death anniversary to pay him glowing tributes for his unforgettable services for entertainment industry.

He was born in Sialkot on October 2' 1938. Waheed was the only child of well-off film distributor Nisar Murad.

He got early his education from Karachi Grammar school' did graduation from S.M. Arts College Karachi and then got masters degree in English literature from University of Karachi.

Waheed Murad started his film career from film'Aulaad' and performed as a hero in other scores of films. Many of his films hit the box-office after celebrating silver and golden jubilees, ptv news channel reported.

His film 'Armaan' was the first one in the country which won the status of platinum jubilee.

Murad won many awards for recognition of his services to the film industry.

Pakistan government presented Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the third highest honor and civilian award by the State of Pakistan, to his son Adil Murad in November 2010, 27 years after his death.

Murad produced eleven films under his father's established 'Film Art'. He was the youngest film producer in the industry at that time. Most of his produced films were either Golden Jubilee or Silver Jubilee.

During the 1960s and early 1970s, he produced films like Insaan badalta hai (1961) (his first film as producer), Armaan (1966), Ehsaan (1967), Naseeb apna apna (1970) and Mastana mahi (Punjabi film of 1971).

However, after Mastana Mahi he produced no film except Hero which was produced in the 1980s and was released after his death.

Waheed Murad died on November 23, 1983, while he was working on his film 'Hero' in Lahore.

