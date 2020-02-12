Cholistan music festival today

Cholistan Music Festival would be held today (February 12) at 09 pm at Bahawal Club where folk singers of Cholistan and the region would present folk songs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Cholistan Music Festival would be held today (February 12) at 09 pm at Bahawal Club where folk singers of Cholistan and the region would present folk songs.

The district management, Cholistan Development Authority and Bahawalpur Arts Council jointly have arranged the music festival.

Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Asif Iqbal Chaudhary said that Cholistan Music Festival was part of ceremonies held in connection with 15th TDCP Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally that would start from February 13 and conclude on February 16.

Renowned folk singers including Jameel Parwana, Shireen Kanwal, Sofi Muhamamd Shareef Bhatti, Mai Dadli, Krishan Lal Bhail, Ramazan Hussain and others would present fold songs in the festival.