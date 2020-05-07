Cholistani singer Krishan Lal Bheel passed away

(@Aneesah05582539)

Famous Cholistani folk singer Krishan Lal Bheel has passed away on Thursday, hospital sources said

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Famous Cholistani folk singer Krishan Lal Bheel has passed away on Thursday, hospital sources said.

He was 55 years old and suffering from renal disease.

He was known for his Siraiki and Marwari songs and was considered as ambassador of Marwari culture. He had sung songs in 18 different languages.