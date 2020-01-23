CII tasks four-member committee to prepare comprehensive report about impacts of film 'Zindigi Tamasha'

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has tasked a four- member committee of its Research Department to prepare a comprehensive report about the impacts and main idea of a local feature film 'Zindigi Tamasha' to chairman CII.

The spokesman of CII said in a statement that the council had already received the letter from Chairman Film Censor board, requesting the nomination of a panel of religious scholars to preview the film and give their valued opinion on its religious content and the portrayal of relevant characters.

The film has already been given censor certificate but its producer has been requested to postpone the film's release till the valuable comments of the CII are received.

The spokesman said the discussions about the film were being continued among various segments of the society and various posts were being shared in that regard. CII will analyze all opinions and submit its point of view about the film. The supreme body of the CII will review the report of the committee.