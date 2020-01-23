UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CII Tasks Four-member Committee To Prepare Comprehensive Report About Impacts Of Film 'Zindigi Tamasha'

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 05:06 PM

CII tasks four-member committee to prepare comprehensive report about impacts of film 'Zindigi Tamasha'

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has tasked a four- member committee of its Research Department to prepare a comprehensive report about the impacts and main idea of a local feature film 'Zindigi Tamasha' to chairman CIl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has tasked a four- member committee of its Research Department to prepare a comprehensive report about the impacts and main idea of a local feature film 'Zindigi Tamasha' to chairman CII.

The spokesman of CII said in a statement that the council had already received the letter from Chairman Film Censor board, requesting the nomination of a panel of religious scholars to preview the film and give their valued opinion on its religious content and the portrayal of relevant characters.

The film has already been given censor certificate but its producer has been requested to postpone the film's release till the valuable comments of the CII are received.

The spokesman said the discussions about the film were being continued among various segments of the society and various posts were being shared in that regard. CII will analyze all opinions and submit its point of view about the film. The supreme body of the CII will review the report of the committee.

Related Topics

Film And Movies All From CII

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.