Cillian Murphy Opens Berlin Film Fest With Irish Scandal

Published February 15, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Cillian Murphy opens Berlin film fest with Irish scandal

Oscar nominee Cillian Murphy will open Berlin's international film festival Thursday with the world premiere of a drama about Ireland's notorious laundries used as prison camps for "fallen" young women

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Oscar nominee Cillian Murphy will open Berlin's international film festival Thursday with the world premiere of a drama about Ireland's notorious laundries used as prison camps for "fallen" young women.

"Small Things Like These", based on the bestselling novel by Claire Keegan and co-starring Michelle Fairley ("Game of Thrones") and Emily Watson ("Chernobyl"), is one of 20 pictures vying for the festival's Golden Bear top prize.

Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyong'o is serving as the first black jury president at the event known as the Berlinale, which is now in its 74th year.

With the plight of Iran's women, the Gaza war and the resurgent far right expected to touch off debate and possiblly protests during the event, Nyong'o said she was looking forward to a challenging festival.

"I think what we're here to do is to see how artists are responding to the world we are living in right now," she told reporters. "I'm curious to see what they're making of it."

The 11-day cinema showcase has the strongest political bent of Europe's big three festivals and serves as a key launchpad for films from around the world.

