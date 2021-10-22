Cinematographer Hutchins Shot by Accident on Set Was Born in Soviet Union

(@Aneesah05582539)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Camera operator Halyna Hutchins, accidentally shot by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a western "Rust" in the United States, was born and raised in the Soviet Union, according to her personal website.

The incident occurred on the set in New Mexico overnight Friday as Baldwin fired a pistol that was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges. The film director received a shooting injury in her collarbone but survived, while 42-year-old Hutchins succumbed to her injury after she was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque.

"Originally from Ukraine, Halyna grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle, surrounded by deer and nuclear submarines," the biographical section of the website read.

The woman graduated from the International Journalism Department of Kiev University. Before moving to Los Angeles a few years ago, she collaborated with British documentary filmmakers as an investigative journalist.

Hutchins' works include Darlin' (2019), Arch Enemy (2020), and Blindfire (2020).