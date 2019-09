The monthly classical music concert of the All Pakistan Music Conference will be held at Alhamra Hall-III, Shahrah-e-Quaid Azam, on Tuesday, Oct 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The monthly classical music concert of the All Music Conference will be held at Alhamra Hall-III, Shahrah-e-Quaid Azam, on Tuesday, Oct 1.

Renowned artists Ustad Hussain Bakhsh Gullu, Chand Khan and Suraj Khan and Qasim Ibrahim will perform on the occasion.