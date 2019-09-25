Classical singer Asad Amanat remembered

(@Aneesah05582539)

The 67th birth anniversary of renowned classical and ghazal singer Ustad Asad Amanat Ali Khan was observed Wednesday

Asad Amanat Ali, son of renowned classical singer Ustad Amanat Ali was born on September 25 in 1952.

After receiving his basic training in music from his father he started his musical career by performing "Thumri" and then went on to record some of his most popular numbers and ghazals. One of the songs that featured in almost every concert he performed was "Insha Ji Utho" (Originally sung by his father).

Asad worked for Pakistan Television for several years. Nisar Bazmi, composer and ptv producer, gave him his first break, introducing the artist to the world on television.

Asad also sang as a member of the very successful singing duo with his youngest uncle Hamid Ali Khan in the late1970s and 1980s. Other than music and the family name, Asad inherited from his father a passion to act in films. But the affair was cut short after an unsuccessful attempt.

Asad Amanat Ali Khan died of a cardiac arrest on April 8, 2007 in London.