Classical Singer 'Ustad Asad Amanat Ali Khan' Remembered

Classical singer 'Ustad Asad Amanat Ali Khan' remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Renowned classical singer, Ustad Asad Amanat Ali Khan was remembered on his 13th death anniversary on Wednesday and he was paid rich tributes for his classical singing by all electronic and Radio channels.

Asad Amanat Ali was born on September 25, 1955, in the renowned Patiala Gharana of musicians, in Lahore.

He was amongst the most famous classical singers to come out of Pakistan and the son of legendary singer Ustad Amanat Ali Khan and great grandchild to Ustad Ali Baksh who was the founder of the Patiala gharana.

Amanat Ali died in 1974, when Asad was only 19 years old.

Asad started his musical career by performing Thumri and then went on to record some of his most popular and evergreen melodies including Punjabi numbers, such as Umra Lagian Paban Bhar, Gham Tera Hum Nay, Zara Zara Dil Mein Dard Hua, Kal chaudwin ki raat, and Ghar Wapas Jab.

Asad was never really interested in academics, and therefore joined a private institution and began singing professionally after completing his FA, ptv, private channels reported.

The musician recorded his first song when he was only 10 years of age. Asad performed all around the world.

He retained his affiliation with television through the years, recording over 1,000 songs and also contributed to the Pakistani film industry, featuring on a number of soundtracks.

He passed away on April 8, 2007, in London, England due to cardiac arrest.

Besides winning medals and prizes from the showbiz industry, the government of Pakistan acknowledging his immense contribution to Pakistani music also awarded him the Pride of Performance.

