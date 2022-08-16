Close friends, politicians got Sidhu Moose Wala killed: Balkaur Singh

(@Abdulla99267510)

The father of Sidhu Moose Wala says he will disclose the names of all those involved in murder of his son at the right time.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2022) The father of Sidhu Moose Wala on Tuesday alleged that his son’s close friends and politicians were involved in his murder.

Balkaur Singh said that some people wanted to make their all deal through him and Sidhu was independent. He it was reason that they got him killed because they did not accept his independence. He expressed these words while talking to a local news organization.

Singh alleged that even the government was misled.

“Some black sheep became his son’s enemies. It was his misfortune that people whom he met at the start of his career were not the right persons,” he added.

Sidhu’s father also said that he could not even think that those who were claiming to be his brothers would become his enemies one day.

He stated that he would name all those involved in the murder of his son at the right time.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 this year in Mansa district of Punjab state after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) withdrew his security.

Previously, Delhi police arrested two of his shooters including Ankit Sirsa and Sachin Bhiwani – of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, for their involvement in the killing of Sidhu.

Besides it, Pune police had also nabbed two of the suspects including Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryavanshi over the same charges.