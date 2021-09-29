"Cloudy Mountain" continues to lead Chinese box office chart

(@Aneesah05582539)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Domestic disaster movie "Cloudy Mountain" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.

The film pocketed 10.46 million Yuan (about 1.62 million U.S.

Dollars) in the daily revenue, accounting for 34 percent of Tuesday's total box office.

"My Country, My Parents" came in second with a daily presale box office of 5.35 million yuan. The film, paying homage to past generations who have contributed to China's revolution and development, is scheduled to hit theaters on Thursday.

Another domestic drama "All About My Mother" ranked third with a daily box office of 4.23 million yuan.