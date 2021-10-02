CM grieves over death of legendary comedian Umar Sharif

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of legendary comedian Umar Sharif

He said, 'Umar Sharif was a great actor.' The CM said that the services of Umar Sharif would always be remembered in the world of comedy.

He said, 'The provincial government played its full role in protecting Umar Sharif's dear life.'He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.