UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comedian Amanullah Khan Buried

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:14 PM

Comedian Amanullah Khan buried

Legendary actor, comedian and pride of performance Amanullah Khan was laid to rest after funeral-prayer held here at Paragon city on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Legendary actor, comedian and pride of performance Amanullah Khan was laid to rest after funeral-prayer held here at Paragon city on Friday.

A large number of personalities belonging to showbiz fraternity, politicians, social activists and people attended the funeral prayer.

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, renowned actor Sohail Ahmed, Iftikhar Thakkar, Naseem Viki, Shakeel Chan, Nasir Chinioti also attended the funeral prayer of Amanullah.

He breathed his last on Friday morning at a local hospital where he was admitted due to lungs and kidney disorder.

The 'king of comedy' Amanullah Khan was born in 1950. He made his career in a show- 'Lok Tamasha'. He started his film career with the urdu movie 'One Two ka Four'.

During his career spanning over decades, he made a record by performing abut 860 stage dramas. He was blessed with the acting and performed various characters.

All celebrities who worked with Amanullah Khan, have termed him as their'teacher' in comedy-acting.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Punjab Showbiz Nasir Shakeel Sohail Ahmed Amanullah Khan Prayer

Recent Stories

Islamic State Terrorist Organization Claims Respon ..

2 minutes ago

First patient of coronavirus recovered, to be disc ..

2 minutes ago

Dozens killed as gunmen attack Afghan political ra ..

2 minutes ago

Liton, Tamim score hundred for Bangladesh in recor ..

2 minutes ago

US Added 273,000 Jobs in February as Coronavirus O ..

8 minutes ago

WHO Hopes 'Aggressive' Surveillance Will Contain C ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.