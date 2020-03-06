Comedian Amanullah Khan buried

(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Legendary actor, comedian and pride of performance Amanullah Khan was laid to rest after funeral-prayer held here at Paragon city on Friday.

A large number of personalities belonging to showbiz fraternity, politicians, social activists and people attended the funeral prayer.

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, renowned actor Sohail Ahmed, Iftikhar Thakkar, Naseem Viki, Shakeel Chan, Nasir Chinioti also attended the funeral prayer of Amanullah.

He breathed his last on Friday morning at a local hospital where he was admitted due to lungs and kidney disorder.

The 'king of comedy' Amanullah Khan was born in 1950. He made his career in a show- 'Lok Tamasha'. He started his film career with the urdu movie 'One Two ka Four'.

During his career spanning over decades, he made a record by performing abut 860 stage dramas. He was blessed with the acting and performed various characters.

All celebrities who worked with Amanullah Khan, have termed him as their'teacher' in comedy-acting.