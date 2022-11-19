Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

(@Abdulla99267510)

The theatre artist died due to liver failure at a local hospital in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2022) Renowned theatre artist Tariq Teddy passed away in Lahore on Saturday.

He was 46.

Tariq Teddy had been ill for a long time and was admitted to local public sector hospital.

The brother of the doctor confirmed demise of Tariq Teddy.

Doctors of PKLI Hospital have said that comedian’s health worsened due to the increase in liver infection. Doctors have further told that 70 percent of his liver had stopped working.

It may be mentioned here that the theatre comedian was shifted to ventilator after his health deteriorated.

The condolences started pouring in after the information of his demise spread on the social media.