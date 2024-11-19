Comedian Tariq Teddy remembered

(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The second death anniversary of famous comedian Tariq Teddy was observed here and across the country on Tuesday.

He was born in Faisalabad in 1976. He had a great pairing with another legend the late Mastana.

Teddy, contributed a lot in the theatre industry and gave many super-hit dramas. Teddy’s sharp sentences and utmost wit earned him an exceptional place among his colleagues.

Teddy also acted in a film, titled Salakhain, which was screened in 2004.

He also worked in tv in a programme hosted by Wasi Shah. He continued to bring smiles to the people’s faces with his humour regardless of his distressing health problems. The artiste had been suffering from liver issues for one year or so.

His famous stage plays include Mama Pakistan, Abhi To Mein Jawan Hoon, Do Rangeley, Asli Tay Naqli, Jhoot Bolda, Mirch Masala, Ghoonghat Utha Loon and Eid Da Chan.

Tariq Teddy passed away on this date in 2022 at the age of 46.