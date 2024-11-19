Comedian Tariq Teddy Remembered
Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:46 PM
The second death anniversary of famous comedian Tariq Teddy was observed here and across the country on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The second death anniversary of famous comedian Tariq Teddy was observed here and across the country on Tuesday.
He was born in Faisalabad in 1976. He had a great pairing with another legend the late Mastana.
Teddy, contributed a lot in the theatre industry and gave many super-hit dramas. Teddy’s sharp sentences and utmost wit earned him an exceptional place among his colleagues.
Teddy also acted in a film, titled Salakhain, which was screened in 2004.
He also worked in tv in a programme hosted by Wasi Shah. He continued to bring smiles to the people’s faces with his humour regardless of his distressing health problems. The artiste had been suffering from liver issues for one year or so.
His famous stage plays include Mama Pakistan, Abhi To Mein Jawan Hoon, Do Rangeley, Asli Tay Naqli, Jhoot Bolda, Mirch Masala, Ghoonghat Utha Loon and Eid Da Chan.
Tariq Teddy passed away on this date in 2022 at the age of 46.
Recent Stories
Dry, cold forecast for Lahore, Punjab
PM wants all stakeholders to lend helping hands in economic, political stability ..
Strict action taken against polluting brick kilns: Senior Provincial Minister Ma ..
LESCO chief visits Sheikhupura Circle
Drug trafficker convicted
Dream team bag Federal Basketball Tournament title
Commissioner chairs meeting to review welfare initiatives
World Junior Tennis Championship Leg-2 continues
Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics
Three police officials booked in fake currency scam
Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE
Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at C ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan calls on Spanish parliamentarians22 hours ago
-
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go viral3 days ago
-
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro6 days ago
-
Revival of classical theatre reviewed8 days ago
-
Stage drama writer Muneer Raj passes away8 days ago
-
Renowned playback singer A Nayyar remembered8 days ago
-
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral11 days ago
-
British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contributions to art, women’s empowerment12 days ago
-
Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election13 days ago
-
ACP will host 17–day long Awami Theater Festival 2024, from 8 Nov14 days ago
-
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of Nargis domestic violence case14 days ago
-
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral14 days ago