Comedy King Aman Ullah Paid Homage

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:17 PM

Comedy king Aman Ullah paid homage

Comedy King Aman Ullah was a great actor who had no match in one man show besides hillarous comedy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Comedy King Aman Ullah was a great actor who had no match in one man show besides hillarous comedy.

Talking to APP here on Friday, senior Stage Director Zawar Baloch said that the legendary artist was a powerful performer who had the capability of performing one man show for hours.

He reminisced that they had travelled to Australia and Newzeland for conducting shows, adding that Aman Ullah conducted an hour long one man show before an audience of 2,000 persons, most of whom were Sikhs.

When the outstanding actor performed, the audience was, not allowing him to leave the stage though other artistes had to perform after him, Baloch recalled.

The director informed that Aman Ullah had performed four times under his directions in Multan too, adding, the great actor appreciated my work too at stage.

Such artistes were born in centuries, he said and added the Pride of performance actor Sohail Ahmad, Iftikhar Thakar and hundred of others were his students.

Sohail Ahmad himself admitted that he had learnt a lot from Aman Ullah, Zawar Baloch mentioned.

The director said that he had fond memories of Aman Ullah.

