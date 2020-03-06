UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comedy King Amanullah Khan Passes Away

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 24 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:32 PM

Comedy king Amanullah Khan passes away

Amannullah Khan, 70, died after long battle with pneumonia, kidney and lungs failure.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2020) Popular comedian Ammanullah Khan passed away here on Friday.

He was 70.

Amanullah Khan was battling with pneumonia, kidney and lung disease.

According to the details, Amnaullah was discharged from the hospital undergoing days long observation and treatment, The actor was battling with pneumonia disease.

He was Amanullah Khan was hospitalized in January 2018 and was admitted to Intensive Care Unit of the local hospital in Lahore later was discharged. He was reportedly suffering from a common cold and then developed some complications.

Amanullah Khan was a Pakistani television stand up comedian and actor regarded as one of the best comedians in Pakistan.

He has influenced many artists as well as people. Khan has a world record of 860-day night theater plays.

Amanullah joined private tv channel for its then new program Khabarnaak in 2010. He played the role of a Hakeem. The rest of the characters were bent on disparaging Hakeem. Khan left this TV show in August 2013. He also played the role of Chacha Bashir in Mazak Raat. He had many fans in India and many known Indian comedians also considered him as their teacher in comedy. He was known as king of comedy in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore World Amanullah Khan January August 2018 TV From Best

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan condoles death of renown ..

6 minutes ago

NBF registers 11,000 members in year 2019 to provi ..

3 minutes ago

Playback singer 'Mala Begum' remembered

3 minutes ago

An evening of Urdu narration for art lovers tomorr ..

3 minutes ago

48 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

WASA issues desilting plan for sewerage system

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.