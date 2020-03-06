Comedy king Amanullah Khan passes away

(@fidahassanain)

Amannullah Khan, 70, died after long battle with pneumonia, kidney and lungs failure.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2020) Popular comedian Ammanullah Khan passed away here on Friday.

He was 70.

Amanullah Khan was battling with pneumonia, kidney and lung disease.

According to the details, Amnaullah was discharged from the hospital undergoing days long observation and treatment, The actor was battling with pneumonia disease.

He was Amanullah Khan was hospitalized in January 2018 and was admitted to Intensive Care Unit of the local hospital in Lahore later was discharged. He was reportedly suffering from a common cold and then developed some complications.

Amanullah Khan was a Pakistani television stand up comedian and actor regarded as one of the best comedians in Pakistan.

He has influenced many artists as well as people. Khan has a world record of 860-day night theater plays.

Amanullah joined private tv channel for its then new program Khabarnaak in 2010. He played the role of a Hakeem. The rest of the characters were bent on disparaging Hakeem. Khan left this TV show in August 2013. He also played the role of Chacha Bashir in Mazak Raat. He had many fans in India and many known Indian comedians also considered him as their teacher in comedy. He was known as king of comedy in Pakistan.