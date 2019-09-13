UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comedy King Lehri Remembered On His 7th Death Anniversary

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 03:06 PM

Comedy King Lehri remembered on his 7th death anniversary

Famous Pakistani comedy king Safirullah Siddiqui better known as 'Lehri' was remembered by his fans across the country on his 7th death anniversary on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Famous Pakistani comedy king Safirullah Siddiqui better known as 'Lehri' was remembered by his fans across the country on his 7th death anniversary on Friday.

He was considered as one of the most acclaimed comedians in the Pakistan film industry.

Lehri's real name was Safirullah Siddiqui.

He was born on January 2, 1939 in Kanpur, British India. He started off his journey in 1956 with "Anokhi" and worked in more than 200 films.

His famous films include Daman, Paigham, Kaneez, Mein woh nahi, Saeiqa, Nayi Laila Naya Junoon, Anjuman, Aj aur Kal, Naya Andaz and Biwi Ho To Aisi.

He won the Nigar Award 12 times for various films and won presidential award for best performances in 1996.

Lehri's last production was Dhanak in 1986.

He passed away on September 13, 2012 after prolonged illness.

Lehri would always be remembered for his unique style of comedy and the characters which he had played in Pakistani films.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Film And Movies Ho Daman Kanpur Anjuman January September Industry Best

Recent Stories

Prague Prosecutor Halts Czech Prime Minister Crimi ..

1 minute ago

Rs 750 mln for model cattle market

1 minute ago

National Book Foundation (NBF) placed under Educat ..

1 minute ago

Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Hits Russia's Altai Repub ..

1 minute ago

Fire erupts in Sindh MPA Shehla Raza's office in K ..

18 minutes ago

KP Rescue Service 1122 provides medical aid to 168 ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.