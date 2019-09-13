Comedy King Lehri remembered on his 7th death anniversary

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Famous Pakistani comedy king Safirullah Siddiqui better known as 'Lehri' was remembered by his fans across the country on his 7th death anniversary on Friday.

He was considered as one of the most acclaimed comedians in the Pakistan film industry.

Lehri's real name was Safirullah Siddiqui.

He was born on January 2, 1939 in Kanpur, British India. He started off his journey in 1956 with "Anokhi" and worked in more than 200 films.

His famous films include Daman, Paigham, Kaneez, Mein woh nahi, Saeiqa, Nayi Laila Naya Junoon, Anjuman, Aj aur Kal, Naya Andaz and Biwi Ho To Aisi.

He won the Nigar Award 12 times for various films and won presidential award for best performances in 1996.

Lehri's last production was Dhanak in 1986.

He passed away on September 13, 2012 after prolonged illness.

Lehri would always be remembered for his unique style of comedy and the characters which he had played in Pakistani films.