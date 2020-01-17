UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comedy Night "Comedy Ka Paanch Nama" Tomorrow

Chand Sahkeel 33 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:30 PM

Comedy Night

A comedy night blended with spark of humor arranged by Comedy Square Pakistan will be held tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :A comedy night blended with spark of humor arranged by Comedy Square Pakistan will be held tomorrow.

The comedy night titled "Comedy Ka Paanch Nama" aimed to enthrall the audience with their unique sense of humor.

The comedy night will be packed with outrageous jokes, relaitable feelings , stories full of fun and the joy a person need, said an organizer of the event.

He said a night with the "pooray ki poori ultay haath k" will be performed by five performers, each with a unique voice to ensure that your new year starts off with a PUNCH.

The night was arranged to entertain and to provide healthy environment to the audience by their exceptional funny way of presenting comedy, he stated.

He said that the pre booked tickets will be available on 500 while on the spot tickets will be available on 750.

Related Topics

Pakistan Event

Recent Stories

MQM is now being replaced by Aminul Haque: Mustafa ..

12 minutes ago

Food Fest 'Zaiqa, Pakistan ka' to kick off on 25 J ..

5 minutes ago

Tokyo shares close higher on Wall Street gains, we ..

5 minutes ago

UNSC Playing Crucial Role in Preventing Change of ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Meteor-M Weather Satellite Remains Operat ..

5 minutes ago

Saint Vincent, Russia Share Same Values, Must Furt ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.