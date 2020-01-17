Comedy Night "Comedy Ka Paanch Nama" Tomorrow

A comedy night blended with spark of humor arranged by Comedy Square Pakistan will be held tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :A comedy night blended with spark of humor arranged by Comedy Square Pakistan will be held tomorrow.

The comedy night titled "Comedy Ka Paanch Nama" aimed to enthrall the audience with their unique sense of humor.

The comedy night will be packed with outrageous jokes, relaitable feelings , stories full of fun and the joy a person need, said an organizer of the event.

He said a night with the "pooray ki poori ultay haath k" will be performed by five performers, each with a unique voice to ensure that your new year starts off with a PUNCH.

The night was arranged to entertain and to provide healthy environment to the audience by their exceptional funny way of presenting comedy, he stated.

He said that the pre booked tickets will be available on 500 while on the spot tickets will be available on 750.