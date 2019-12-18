Comedy night to be held on Dec 21

A comedy night blended with spark of humor arranged by Space at Caf Sol, In collaboration with Comedy Square Pakistan will be held on December 21 at Bahria Town

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A comedy night blended with spark of humor arranged by Space at Caf Sol, In collaboration with Comedy Square Pakistan will be held on December 21 at Bahria Town.

The comedy night titled "The most exciting stuff in life comes in three" aimed to enthrall the audience with their unique sense of humor.

The comedy night will be packed with outrageous jokes, relatable feelings, stories full of fun and the joy a person need, said an organizer of the event.

He said that there will be three performers, the king of the comedy Adnan Aziz, Saad Goraya and Adil Javaid.

The night was arranged to entertain and to provide healthy environment to the audience by their exceptional funny way of presenting comedy, he stated.

He said that the pre booked tickets will be available on 500 while on the spot tickets will be available on 750.

He said that the timings will be sharp 7 PM and venue will be The space, st 41, phase 4 Behria Town Islamabad.