Comedy play “ Three Idiots” held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A comedy family stage drama “Three Idiots” was presented in Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with Potohar One Production. The producer of the play was Zahoor Ahmed Shah, director Shehzad Pappu and writer Yar Muhammad Khan.

The stage drama entertained the audience with laughter, emotions and memorable moments. The play, presented with brilliant acting and an interesting storyline, was well received.

Tahira Aurangzeb, MNA who was the chief guest of the event said that the play was not only funny but also thought-provoking on important aspects of life. Both the acting and the story were fantastic.

Ms Shazia Rizwan, Parliamentary Secretary for culture said that the popularity of the drama "Three Idiots" is a proof that the best quality of entertainment can be provided in the local theater as well. This presentation was not only entertainment but also a mirror of deep messages of life.

The artists performed in the drama included senior artists of Pakistan Television, film, stage and radio, Nawaz Anjum, Zulqarnain Haider, Ahmed Nawaz, Hameed Babar, Shehzad Pappu, Sameera Rajput, Sofia Ali, Rizwana Khan, Anjam Abbasi, Farooq Jani, Shams Nissa and Mumtaz Kodu.

The audience enjoyed the stage drama and lauded the performance shown by the artists.