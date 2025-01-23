Coralie Fargeat hails Oscar nomination as only woman director

(@Aneesah05582539)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) France's Coralie Fargeat hailed her Oscars nomination in the best director category on Thursday, telling AFP it would give other women filmmakers "confidence" and "hope".

"The most touching messages that I've received are from young women directors. It gives confidence, strength and role models," she said after her nomination for "The Substance", a blood-drenched horror film starring Demi Moore, who was nominated for best actress.

"It makes us believe it's possible. I deeply believe in the power of representation," Fargeat added.

All other best director nominees in 2025 were men, namely Sean Baker for "Anora", Brady Corbet for "The Brutalist", James Mangold for "A Complete Unknown" and Jacques Audiard for "Emilia Perez", which received 10 nominations in total.

American Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win best director in the history of the Oscars for her 2009 war film "The Hurt Locker".

Two other women, Chloe Zhao and Jane Campion, have won the award since.

Fargeat said she was "so proud and happy" to be nominated for "The Substance" which tells the story of a fading movie star who is abruptly fired from her hit tv fitness show as she turns 50.

"I made this film with my guts and my heart, which is why it's so visceral and uncompromising. I'm proud that it resonated with audiences and voters. It means the film was understood," Fargeat told AFP.

She hailed Moore's "incredible performance".

"She took significant risks and trusted me. She also saw the potential to tell something powerful through her personal journey and how she's perceived," Fargeat stressed.