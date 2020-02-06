UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Forces China Buyers To Desert Europe's Fashion Events

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:40 AM

Coronavirus forces China buyers to desert Europe's fashion events

Hundreds of Chinese buyers will not be travelling to this year's fashion weeks in London and Milan because of the deadly coronavirus, organisers of both events announced on Wednesday

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Hundreds of Chinese buyers will not be travelling to this year's fashion weeks in London and Milan because of the deadly coronavirus, organisers of both events announced on Wednesday.

The European events hope that Chinese participants will be doing their shopping online instead, with Milan and London promising to ramp up virtual coverage of their catwalk shows and product promotions.

While British organisers said Chinese attendance was expected to be "significantly reduced", their Italian counterparts suggested about 1,000 buyers, journalists and stylists were likely to miss out.

The novel coronavirus -- which causes pneumonia-like symptoms -- has infected more than 24,000 people in China, and almost 500 have died. Comparatively few cases have so far been confirmed outside of China.

The National Chamber for Italian Fashion (CNMI) predicted the epidemic could cause a 1.8 percent drop in sales for the Italian industry in the first six months of this year.

Three Chinese brands, including Angel Chen, have already said they cannot take part in Milan as factory closures have stopped them from finishing collections in time for the event, which begins on February 18.

CNMI head Carlo Capasa said he would do his utmost "to convey the emotion and content of fashion to those who are far from the catwalks".

"Let's build a bridge with China instead of putting up a wall, as others are doing, to send a positive and unified message against ignorance and prejudice," said Capasa.

Among the initiatives Milan would offer, he said, were web meetings with designers from behind the scenes.

The British Fashion Council (BFC) said it was making "every effort" to reach audiences in China with its offerings from London Fashion Week, which starts on February 13.

"We very much hope that our friends and partners in China are well and able to travel to London again soon," said Caroline Rush, BFC's chief executive.

The BFC added that the venue would be "deep cleaned" every evening and anti-bacterial hand sanitisers would be made available.

Meanwhile, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) told AFP it had no information about possible show cancellations during New York Fashion Week, set to kick off on 7 February.

Chinese fashion houses such as Mukzin and Sheguang Hu said their New York parades would go ahead.

Related Topics

China Died London Milan New York Chamber February Event From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Son late show sends Spurs into FA Cup fifth round

2 minutes ago

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 minutes ago

Football: English FA Cup results

2 minutes ago

Brazil mistakenly publishes robbed tourist's rant

2 minutes ago

Feed sent to chickens in need amid epidemic

18 minutes ago

Football: Scottish Premiership table

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.