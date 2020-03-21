Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: family

Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 81, his family said late Friday

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 81, his family said late Friday.

"Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," they said in a statement.

The Texas-born singer was known for a string of hits including "The Gambler," "Lucille" and "Islands in the Stream."