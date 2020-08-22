UrduPoint.com
Court Acquits Atiqa Odho In Liquor Possession Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 01:38 PM

Court acquits Atiqa Odho in liquor possession case

The actress has been facing  the liquor possession case for last nine years and finally she has been acquitted due to lack of evidence.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aaugust 22nd, 2020) Popular tv actress Atiqa Odho was acquitted by a civil court in liquor possession case on Saturday.

The actress had been facing the case for last nine years.

“No evidence is there against Atiqa Odho, hence she is being acquitted,”the court held while announcing verdict.

The court conducted 174 hearings and 16 judges were changed during trial against the actress.

On June 4, 2011, Atiqa Odho was stopped at Benazir International Airport after two bottles of foreign liquor were allegedly found in her bag while she was checking in for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Karachi-bound flight PK-301.

The authorities concerned allowed her to leave after confiscating the liquor.

Odho was serving as All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) President Pervez Musharraf at that time. Later, Iftikhar Chaudhry, who was Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) back then, took suo motu notice after the news circulated on media.

More Stories From Showbiz

