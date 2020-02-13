UrduPoint.com
Court Acquits Rabi Pirzada In Wildlife Laws Violation Case

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 07:45 PM

A judicial magistrate at Model Town courts on Thursday acquitted singer Rabi Pirzada in a case, filed by the Wildlife Department against her for keeping crocodile and python

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :A judicial magistrate at Model Town courts on Thursday acquitted singer Rabi Pirzada in a case, filed by the Wildlife Department against her for keeping crocodile and python.

Judicial Magistrate Haris Siddiqui announced the decision while allowing an acquittal application, filed by the singer.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that his client was implicated in the matter due to personal enmity. He submitted that the department took action first and then obtained search warrants. He pleaded with the court to acquit his client.

However, the prosecution opposed the application, saying that Rabi illegally kept crocodile and python at her home.

He pleaded with the court to convict her over her illegal acts, besides submitting detailed search report.

The court, after hearing the detailed arguments, allowed the application and acquitted Rabi Pirzada.

The department had pleaded in the complaint that the singer committed violation of wildlife laws by keeping dangerous reptiles at home. It said the singer admitted in a social media video that she had been keeping the reptiles for the last five years. It asked the court to summon the singer and order legal action against her.

