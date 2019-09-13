Court Adjourned the case as Meesha Shafi’s Lawyer asked for more time

(@imziishan)

Ali Zafar requested the court to hear his case on daily basis. After Sara’s cross examination, Ali Zafar arrived in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah but Meesha’s lawyer refused demanding more time for preparation.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) Court had to adjourn the case in order to give Meesha Shafi’s lawyer more time as he was unprepared for the questions asked by Ali Zafar’s lawyer. According to details , the lawyer of Meesha Shafi, Mr. Saqib Jillani, on Thursday pleaded for more time to prepare for the cross examination of Ali Zafar in a one billion defamation suit filed against her client. However, the evidence of witness Sara Rehman was completed and the court adjourned the proceedings for Sept 19, 2019.

Ali Zafar requested the court to hear his case on daily basis. After Sara’s cross examination, Ali Zafar arrived in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah but Meesha’s lawyer refused demanding more time for preparation. This led to a heated debate between Ali Zafar and Meesha’s lawyer in the court room. Ali Zafar submitted that he had specially come back from abroad for his cross examination.

He said that justice delayed is justice denied and his case was being deliberately delayed with eight adjournments taken by Miss Shafi’s legal team till date. He requested the court to hear his case on daily basis.

Ali Zafar claimed that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had endorsed the Lahore High Courts’ order to conclude the defamation case by July 20, 2019. Ali Zafar’s lawyer Mr. Hasham pleaded before the court that Ali Zafar’s cross examination should be started immediately, saying that Meesha’s lawyer Mr. Saqib had asked for two weeks of preparation when Ali had presented his testimony in the court in the first week of July.

“However, we granted two and a half months for preparation instead, but Mr. Saqib is still saying that he is not prepared enough which is totally unfair and unjustified,” Ali Zafar’s lawyer pleaded. However, the court adjourned the case till 19th of September. Earlier, Ali Zafar’s witness Sara Rehman was shown the pictures of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, Gywn Paltrow and Harvey Weinstein by Meesha Shafi’s counsel and asked questions about her opinion on their case. However, did not know whether Jolie and Paltrow accused Weinstein of sexual harassment decades after the alleged incidents.

Sara said that she was a very good friend of Ali Zafar’s wife. She stood by her statement that when Meesha saw Ali Zafar in the party of fashion designer Hassan Shaheryar Yaseen (HSY) she jumped over an armless bench to meet Ali Zafar.

She said “I remembered in the said party, Meesha was wearing a silver skirt as she was looking very nice and different. I don’t remember the colour of shoes. The skirt was extremely stretchable and it was possible for her to jump over the sofa to meet Ali Zafar because she is an avid yoga expert and I am sure that she has enough flexibility to do so.” In her cross examination, Sara also said that one cannot say that sexual harassment doesn’t exist but some woman might use it for personal gain or personal vendetta.