UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Defamation Suit Against Meesha Shafi Till 26th

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 20 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:19 PM

Court adjourns defamation suit against Meesha Shafi till 26th

A sessions court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit, filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi, till June 26

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :A sessions court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit, filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi, till June 26.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings wherein Ali Zafar's witness Rizwan was cross examined.

Rizwan rejected allegations levelled by Meesha Shafi, saying that the allegations were nothing but a conspiracy.

The court, adjourning further hearing till June 26, summoned further witnesses for cross examination.

It is pertinent to mention here that 12 witnesses had been cross examined so far in the case.

Ali Zafar had filed Rs 1 billion defamation case under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, after being accused of harassment.

He denied all allegations levelled against him in a statement by Meesha Shafi.

In April 2018, Meesha Shafi had accused Zafar of harassing her on `more than one occasion.

Related Topics

Hearing Amjad Ali Ali Zafar Meesha Shafi April June 2018 All Billion Court

Recent Stories

Haider Ali’s century guides Pakistan U19 to vict ..

12 minutes ago

Two Commodores Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Ra ..

18 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints two Judges at DIFC Co ..

20 minutes ago

AJK President urges experts to help govt fight cli ..

23 minutes ago

US delegation visits UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki

26 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Investment Forum for Donbas Restora ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.