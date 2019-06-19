Court adjourns defamation suit against Meesha Shafi till 26th

(@Aneesah05582539)

A sessions court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit, filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi, till June 26

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings wherein Ali Zafar's witness Rizwan was cross examined.

Rizwan rejected allegations levelled by Meesha Shafi, saying that the allegations were nothing but a conspiracy.

The court, adjourning further hearing till June 26, summoned further witnesses for cross examination.

It is pertinent to mention here that 12 witnesses had been cross examined so far in the case.

Ali Zafar had filed Rs 1 billion defamation case under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, after being accused of harassment.

He denied all allegations levelled against him in a statement by Meesha Shafi.

In April 2018, Meesha Shafi had accused Zafar of harassing her on `more than one occasion.