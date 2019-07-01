Court adjourns defamation suit against Meesha Shafi till July 3

(@Aneesah05582539)

A sessions court on Monday adjourned hearing of a defamation suit, filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi, till July 3

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings wherein singer Ali Zafar got recorded his statement.

Ali rejected allegations leveled by Meesha Shafi, saying that the allegations were nothing but a conspiracy. It caused heavy damages to his repute and he had to loose many contracts with international companies, he added.

The court recorded statement of Ali Zafar for five hours and adjourned further hearing till July 3 to record the remaining statement.

Ali Zafar had filed Rs 1 billion defamation case under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, after being accused of harassment. He denied all allegations leveled against him in a statement by Meesha Shafi.

In April 2018, Meesha Shafi had accused Zafar of harassing her on more than one occasion.