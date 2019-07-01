UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Defamation Suit Against Meesha Shafi Till July 3

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:58 PM

Court adjourns defamation suit against Meesha Shafi till July 3

A sessions court on Monday adjourned hearing of a defamation suit, filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi, till July 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :A sessions court on Monday adjourned hearing of a defamation suit, filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi, till July 3.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings wherein singer Ali Zafar got recorded his statement.

Ali rejected allegations leveled by Meesha Shafi, saying that the allegations were nothing but a conspiracy. It caused heavy damages to his repute and he had to loose many contracts with international companies, he added.

The court recorded statement of Ali Zafar for five hours and adjourned further hearing till July 3 to record the remaining statement.

Ali Zafar had filed Rs 1 billion defamation case under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, after being accused of harassment. He denied all allegations leveled against him in a statement by Meesha Shafi.

In April 2018, Meesha Shafi had accused Zafar of harassing her on more than one occasion.

Related Topics

Hearing Amjad Ali Ali Zafar Meesha Shafi April July 2018 All Billion Court

Recent Stories

Acting DHS Chief Visiting Central America to Addre ..

1 minute ago

US Sanctions Against Iran Hamper Tehran's Refugee ..

1 minute ago

Multan Police arrest three dacoits, recover cash, ..

3 minutes ago

Government determined to punish plunderers of nati ..

3 minutes ago

US Not Discussing 'Nuclear Freeze' by North Korea ..

4 minutes ago

Most OPEC+ Countries Want to Extend Oil Deal by 9 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.