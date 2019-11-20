UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Liquor Possession Case Against Atiqa Odho Till Jan 9

Wed 20th November 2019 | 04:53 PM

Court adjourns liquor possession case against Atiqa Odho till Jan 9

Trial court has adjourned the hearing of alcohol possession case against Pakistani versatile actress Atiqa Odho till January 9

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th November, 2019) Trial court has adjourned the hearing of alcohol possession case against Pakistani versatile actress Atiqa Odho till January 9.According to details, Assistant Commission City Madam Naeem Afzal conducted the hearing on the matter and postponed it without any further proceedings.It is to be mentioned here that the case against Odho is under-hearing for eight years.

