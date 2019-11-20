Court adjourns liquor possession case against Atiqa Odho till Jan 9

(@Aneesah05582539)

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th November, 2019) Trial court has adjourned the hearing of alcohol possession case against Pakistani versatile actress Atiqa Odho till January 9.According to details, Assistant Commission City Madam Naeem Afzal conducted the hearing on the matter and postponed it without any further proceedings.It is to be mentioned here that the case against Odho is under-hearing for eight years.