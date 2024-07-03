A sessions court on Wednesday dismissed the interim bail of Muhammad Jamil, accused of orchestrating a shooting that targeted his wife, former actress and model Zainab Jamil

The court dismissed the bail due to non-prosecution as the accused or his counsel failed to appear during the proceedings.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Qamar Abbas heard the bail petition filed by the accused Muhammad Jamil.

Defence-B police had registered a case of attempted murder against Muhammad Jamil.

In May, two motorcycle-riding assailants had attacked the former model outside her salon. Zainab received six bullet wounds and suffered a jaw injury, as well as wounds on her arms. She underwent treatment at Mayo Hospital and was discharged after recovery within a couple of days.