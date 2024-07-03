Open Menu

Court Dismisses Interim Bail Of Zainab Jamil's Husband

Chand Sahkeel Published July 03, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Court dismisses interim bail of Zainab Jamil's husband

A sessions court on Wednesday dismissed the interim bail of Muhammad Jamil, accused of orchestrating a shooting that targeted his wife, former actress and model Zainab Jamil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A sessions court on Wednesday dismissed the interim bail of Muhammad Jamil, accused of orchestrating a shooting that targeted his wife, former actress and model Zainab Jamil.

The court dismissed the bail due to non-prosecution as the accused or his counsel failed to appear during the proceedings.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Qamar Abbas heard the bail petition filed by the accused Muhammad Jamil.

Defence-B police had registered a case of attempted murder against Muhammad Jamil.

In May, two motorcycle-riding assailants had attacked the former model outside her salon. Zainab received six bullet wounds and suffered a jaw injury, as well as wounds on her arms. She underwent treatment at Mayo Hospital and was discharged after recovery within a couple of days.

Related Topics

Murder Police Wife May Court

Recent Stories

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

4 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

3 minutes ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

13 minutes ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

13 minutes ago
 Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promot ..

Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace

14 minutes ago
 Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: ..

Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah

14 minutes ago
DC Murree directs for timely completion of develop ..

DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects

14 minutes ago
 All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istek ..

All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana

24 minutes ago
 2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cult ..

2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes

24 minutes ago
 Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

24 minutes ago
 NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown por ..

NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exp ..

24 minutes ago
 Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhk ..

Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz