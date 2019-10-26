Court extends interim bail of actor Mohsin Abbas till October 29

Sessions Court has extended interim bail of actor Mohsin Abbas till October 29 in torture case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th October, 2019) Sessions Court has extended interim bail of actor Mohsin Abbas till October 29 in torture case.The interim bail case in respect of actor Mohsin Abbas came up for hearing before the court Saturday.

The counsel for Mohsin Abbas prayed the court to extend his client's interim bail.The court while extending the interim bail till October 29 summoned the lawyers of the parties concerned for final arguments.It is pertinent to mention here wife of Mohsin Abbas had charged him with torturing her.