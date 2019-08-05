UrduPoint.com
Court Extends Interim Bail Of Mohsin Abbas

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 03:46 PM

Court extends interim bail of Mohsin Abbas

A sessions court on Monday extended interim bail of actor and singer Mohsin Abbas in wife torture case till August 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :A sessions court on Monday extended interim bail of actor and singer Mohsin Abbas in wife torture case till August 16.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Irfan Basra conducted the proceedings on pre-arrest bail application of the actor. Mohsin Abbas also appeared before the court along with his counsel.

Police submitted incomplete investigations report during the proceedings in response to the court directions. At this, the court ordered the police to complete investigations and submit detailed report on the next hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned hearing of the case till August 16 and extended interim bail of Mohsin Abbas.

Mohsin Abbas through his application had requested the court for grant of bail, while claiming that allegations levelled against him were false.

Police had registered a case against Mohsin Abbas on the complaint of his wife Fatima Sohail under the charges of fraud and hurling threats.The complainant alleged that her husband used to torture her on petty issues.

