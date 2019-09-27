Court issues bailable arrest warrants of Rabi Pirzada in the case for keeping exotic animals

(@Aneesah05582539)

A local court has issued bailable arrest warrants of singer and actress Rabi Pirzada for keeping exotic animals including an alligator, four pythons and snakes as pets at her beauty salon in the city

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) A local court has issued bailable arrest warrants of singer and actress Rabi Pirzada for keeping exotic animals including an alligator, four pythons and snakes as pets at her beauty salon in the city.Charge sheet has been filed against her in the court for violating wildlife rules.Wildlife department Punjab while presenting charge sheet in the court at Lahore against Rabi Pirzada on September 17 had sought permission for initiating action against her.The Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department had told the court in the challan that the singer admitted in the video uploaded on social media that she was keeping wild animals including reptiles and alligator since the last five years.It was further said in the challan that keeping reptiles, snakes , alligators and pythons at home is violation of wild life related rules.

This is a dangerous act too and legal proceedings should be launched against such person.

The court had summoned Rabi Pirzada on September 27 besides allowing wild life department to search her home.Abid Sial counsel for Rabi Pirzada appeared in the court at Model Town and filed his power of attorney.Judicial magistrate Haris Siddiqi took up the case for hearing.Wildlife department prayed the court to issue arrest warrants of Rabi Pirzada.Abdul Sami Warraich and Falak Sher Ranjha counsels for wild life department prayed the court to take action against the accused.Judge Haris Siddiqi said to counsel for Rabi Pirzada this is a criminal case.

Therefore the accused should be presented in the court.Counsel for Rabi Pirzada told the court wild life department has not presented search report against his client therefore, hearing of the case be adjourned.The court while accepting the plea of counsel for Rabi Pirzada adjourned hearing of the case till October 11 besides issuing bailable arrest warrants of the accused.