Court issues notice to Meesha, others in vilification campaign case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A local court on Wednesday issued notices to singer Meesha Shafi and seven others in a case about running a vilification campaign on social media against singer-actor Ali Zafar.

Judicial Magistrate Zulifqar Bari conducted the case proceedings and summoned the accused on the next date of hearing, January 18.

The Federal Investigations Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing had filed the challan (charge-sheet) against Meesha Shafi and others in the FIR registered on complaint of Ali Zafar in September last.

The FIA declared Meera Shafi alias Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Maham Javaid, Leena Ghani, Haseemus Zaman, Fariha Ayub, Syed Faizan Raza, and Ali Gul Pir guilty in the challan.

The FIA alleged that Meesha Shafi posted false allegations of sexual harassment against Ali Zafar in April 2018 and she failed to produce any evidence in favour of her allegations. The other suspects also failed to provide evidence in favour of the direct allegations posted by them on social media, it added.

In November 2018, Ali Zafar had moved a complaint with FIA, stating that the allegations against him were made under a premeditated plan conspired by Meesha Shafi and others and various fake social media accounts were used for the purpose.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ali Zafar had also filed a defamation suit against Meesha Shafi and it was pending before a sessions court.