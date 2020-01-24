Court Rejects Plea To Stay Airing Of Final Episode Of "Mere Pas Tum Ho"

(@Aneesah05582539)

A local court on Friday rejected an application to stay the airing of final episode of television drama serial "Mere Pass Tum Ho".

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :A local court on Friday rejected an application to stay the airing of final episode of television drama serial "Mere Pass Tum Ho".

Civil Judge Naila Ayub heard the application filed by the petitioner, Maham, in a pending suit against the drama.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel requested the court to stay the airing of final episode of the drama as the women were being ridiculed as a part of society in it.

He submitted that the drama was against the injunctions of islam. He further submitted that the last episode of the drama serial would be shown in cinemas across the country on Jan 25.

However, a counsel on behalf of production team opposed the request.

He argued that as per law, the court did not have the jurisdiction for hearing the matter. He submitted that if the petitioner had any grievance then he should approach the relevant forum.

He submitted all the episodes of the drama had been broadcast and now the last episode was going to be aired in cinemas on January 25. He submitted that provincial censor board had also issued clearance certificate to the drama, therefore, no case was made out. He submitted that there was no element which show that the drama was inappropriate for the society.

Subsequently, the court dismissed application to stop the airing of final episode of the drama. The court also adjourned the suit for February 17 and sought written reply from the respondents.