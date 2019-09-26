(@Aneesah05582539)

The model court reserved decision on murder case of Qandeel Baloch

According to the prosecution, proceedings of the court had been completed here on Thursday and the court had reserved its decision which would be announced on September 27 (Friday).

It is pertinent to mention here that Qandeel Baloch had been killed on July 15, 2016 at her residence in Garden Town.