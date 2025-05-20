Court reserves verdict on bail plea of Actress Nadia Hussain’s husband in Rs530m fraud case

- Home
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2025) An Additional District and Sessions Court (South) in Karachi on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a bail application Actress Nadia Hussain’s Atif Khan in a high-profile bank fraud case involving Rs530 million.
The case centers on allegations against Atif Khan, husband of renowned actress and model Nadia Hussain.
During the hearing, held at the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (South), legal counsel for both parties presented their arguments regarding Khan’s request for bail. Following the arguments, the court reserved its decision, which is expected to be announced on May 22.
According to the police reports, Atif Khan is accused of misappropriating Rs530 million from the Chief Executive Officer of a private company. The funds were allegedly used to support Khan’s personal business interests.
The case has attracted significant media attention due to the involvement of a public figure and the scale of the alleged financial fraud.
Further proceedings are awaited as the court prepares to announce its decision on the bail application later this week.
