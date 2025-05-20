Open Menu

Court Reserves Verdict On Bail Plea Of Actress Nadia Hussain’s Husband In Rs530m Fraud Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2025 | 07:57 PM

Court reserves verdict on bail plea of Actress Nadia Hussain’s husband in Rs530m fraud case

Atif Khan is accused of misappropriating Rs530 million from Chief Executive Officer of a private company

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2025) An Additional District and Sessions Court (South) in Karachi on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a bail application Actress Nadia Hussain’s Atif Khan in a high-profile bank fraud case involving Rs530 million.

The case centers on allegations against Atif Khan, husband of renowned actress and model Nadia Hussain.

During the hearing, held at the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (South), legal counsel for both parties presented their arguments regarding Khan’s request for bail. Following the arguments, the court reserved its decision, which is expected to be announced on May 22.

According to the police reports, Atif Khan is accused of misappropriating Rs530 million from the Chief Executive Officer of a private company. The funds were allegedly used to support Khan’s personal business interests.

The case has attracted significant media attention due to the involvement of a public figure and the scale of the alleged financial fraud.

Further proceedings are awaited as the court prepares to announce its decision on the bail application later this week.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Police Business Company Bank Nadia Hussain May Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

Court reserves verdict on bail plea of Actress Nad ..

Court reserves verdict on bail plea of Actress Nadia Hussain’s husband in Rs53 ..

1 minute ago
 HBL PSL X playoffs begin from tomorrow

HBL PSL X playoffs begin from tomorrow

32 minutes ago
 COAS Gen Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Mars ..

COAS Gen Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Marshal

36 minutes ago
 Hajj 2025: Govt to provide outclass facilities to ..

Hajj 2025: Govt to provide outclass facilities to pilgrims in Mina: Dr Mirza Ali ..

31 minutes ago
 Political parties, nation stand with army in respo ..

Political parties, nation stand with army in response to Indian aggression

31 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq felici ..

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq felicitates Gen Asim Munir on being ..

31 minutes ago
Chairman Senate meets President of Italian Chamber ..

Chairman Senate meets President of Italian Chamber of Deputies

31 minutes ago
 Governor KP congratulates Gen Asim Munir on being ..

Governor KP congratulates Gen Asim Munir on being conferred Field Marshal rank

31 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss challenges posed by illegal housin ..

Meeting discuss challenges posed by illegal housing societies

31 minutes ago
 AIOU holds Seminar on “Drug Awareness”

AIOU holds Seminar on “Drug Awareness”

31 minutes ago
 PA Speaker congratulates COAS General Asim Munir o ..

PA Speaker congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on elevation to Field Marshal

31 minutes ago
 Competitive exams can change life with creative th ..

Competitive exams can change life with creative thinking: CSA DG

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz