Court sends Sandal Khattak to jail on judicial remand in Hareem Shah video case

The court has turned down the plea of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking physical remand of the TikToker—who was the close friend of Hareem Shah.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13rd, 2023) A sessions court in Islamabad dismissed the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) request for the physical remand of TikToker Sandal Khattak, who was arrested from the court premises after her bail plea was rejected.

Instead, the court sent her to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

During the hearing, the FIA sought a five-day physical remand, citing the need to investigate co-accused Ayesha Naz and gather additional details. However, after careful consideration, the court rejected the plea for physical remand.

TikToker Hareem Shah, who accused Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz of leaking her private videos, expressed satisfaction with Sandal's arrest. Hareem claimed to have evidence regarding the source of the leaked videos and the accounts used for their distribution.

She also alleged that Sandal Khattak had a criminal record and had previously been arrested in Islamabad. Additionally, Hareem stated that two cases had been filed against Ayesha Naz.