UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Stops Defamation Suit Proceedings Against Ali Zafar

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 08:58 PM

Court stops defamation suit proceedings against Ali Zafar

A sessions court on Thursday stopped proceedings on a Rs 2 billion damages suit, filed by singer Meesha Shafi against singer/actor Ali Zafar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :A sessions court on Thursday stopped proceedings on a Rs 2 billion damages suit, filed by singer Meesha Shafi against singer/actor Ali Zafar.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah passed the orders while allowing an application, filed by Ali Zafar, who had pleaded with the court to stop proceedings on defamation suit against him till the final verdict in his defamation suit.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearing of defamation suit, filed by Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi till Feb 18. The court summoned Meesha's witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

Ali Zafar had filed Rs 1 billion defamation case under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, after being accused of harassment. He denied all allegations leveled against him in a tweet by Meesha Shafi.

In April 2018, Meesha Shafi had accused Zafar of harassing her on 'more than one occasions'.

Related Topics

Hearing Amjad Ali Ali Zafar Meesha Shafi April 2018 All Billion Court

Recent Stories

Hotel establishment revenue up to AED5.83 bn in 20 ..

1 minute ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah CP honours winners of Innovation Award

46 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways devises business plan to revamp ..

3 minutes ago

Vietnam Bans Italian Cruise Ship From Docking Amid ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus Outbreak: Senate body for satisfying p ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.