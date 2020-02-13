Court stops defamation suit proceedings against Ali Zafar

(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :A sessions court on Thursday stopped proceedings on a Rs 2 billion damages suit, filed by singer Meesha Shafi against singer/actor Ali Zafar.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah passed the orders while allowing an application, filed by Ali Zafar, who had pleaded with the court to stop proceedings on defamation suit against him till the final verdict in his defamation suit.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearing of defamation suit, filed by Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi till Feb 18. The court summoned Meesha's witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

Ali Zafar had filed Rs 1 billion defamation case under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, after being accused of harassment. He denied all allegations leveled against him in a tweet by Meesha Shafi.

In April 2018, Meesha Shafi had accused Zafar of harassing her on 'more than one occasions'.